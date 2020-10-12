Benjamin R. Hunter, 91, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away October 10, 2020, at his home in Idaho Falls. He was under the care of Encompass Hospice.

Benjamin was born June 29, 1929, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Benjamin Bennett Hunter and Tressa Amilla Allred Hunter. He was raised in Shelley, Idaho. He graduated from Idaho State University in Pocatello with a degree in Nuclear Chemistry.

On June 12, 1953, he married Myrle ReNae Bartschi in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were married for 67 years. Benjamin and ReNae made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Benjamin worked as a Radiochemist for ICPP at the INL. At the time of his retirement he was the longest running employee of the INL having worked 52 ½ years.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission to the Eastern States Mission. He was an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed photography and liked to interview interesting people. He loved hiking, camping, gardening and reading of which he had a vast library. He loved to study, not just read. Dad was a scholar, and loved to study the Book of Mormon, and wrote several papers on his studies. He was Mr. Fix it. He was involved in the details of his children and grandchildren’s lives. His motto was “use it up, wear it out or do without.”

Benjamin is survived by his wife, Myrle ReNae Hunter of Idaho Falls, Idaho; daughter, Leslie Kaye (Kerry) Goodrich of Tremonton, Utah; son, Mark S. (Renell) Hunter of Idaho Falls, Idaho; daughter, Beverly Jean Hunter of Idaho Falls, Idaho; son, Gary Ben (Maria Niña) Hunter of Boise, Idaho; daughter, Nancy Amilla (Jim) LaMunyon of Kings Valley, Oregon; 29 grandchildren and 63 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin B. Hunter and Tressa A. Hunter; grandsons, Daniel J. Goodrich and Hunter Goodrich; and brother, Glen C. Lewis.

Services will be held at 11:30am on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Grandview Ward, 1450 Mountain View Lane, Idaho Falls, Idaho with Bishop Ken Knoch officiating. The family will visit with friends from 9:30 – 11:00am prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery.

