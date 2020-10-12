1928 – October 11, 2020 (age 92)

Carol Fraser Turner, beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 at the age of 92 at Terrace Grove Assisted Living in Logan, Utah.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn V. Turner, son, David Glenn Turner, and two great-grandchildren, and a sister Pauline Egbert and a brother Bud Fraser.

Carol left behind two daughters, Lezlie Clegg (Dean) and Sandra Andersen (Johnny). She has 11 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, a sister Janice Motta (Dick).

A viewing will be held at the 13th & 21st Ward Church, 345 East 300 South, Smithfield, Utah, Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6:30 – 8:00pm.

Another viewing will be held at the Sims Funeral home at 139 East 2nd South, Soda Springs, Idaho, Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:30am with Graveside Services to follow at the Lago Cemetery, Liberty Road, Lago, Idaho at 1:00pm.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Sims Funeral Home.