Comprehensive college voter’s guide with questions from students

LOGAN — Student journalists at the Utah Statesman newspaper at USU have compiled a 2020 Voter’s Guide that is available online at USUstatesman.com. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, managing editor Alek Nelson talked about the work that went into producing the guide.

“I guess it kind of started over the summer, with elections coming up, with the primaries, we covered that a little bit. But we thought it was really important, especially at colleges, there’s definitely a push to get people registered to vote. But we wanted to make sure that people are not only registered to vote but that they’re well informed. So we wanted to create this voter’s guide for our students on campus, also faculty staff. I would say it’s useful for anybody in the community,” Nelson explained.

So he said he went online and started listing all the different candidates, also the issues and amendments to be voted on this year. Nelson said it was a lot of work but they were able to parcel it out and get interviews done.

He said all the questions in the guide are from students. In addition to online, a paper copy of the voter’s guide is available at the Statesman office on the first floor of the Taggart Student Center at USU.