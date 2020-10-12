County officials encourage residents to ‘Imagine Cache’

Cache County planing officials have launched "Imagine Cache," an initiative to redefine the county's general plan for the next 20 years.

CACHE COUNTY – Officials in Cache County are asking for the public’s help to redefine their vision of Cache County’s future.

Cache County is engaged in the first update to its general plan in 22 years, according to Tayler Jensen, the county planner. That effort, dubbed “Imagine Cache,” will feature online activities and in-person meetings starting in mid-October.

Jensen explained that “Imagine Cache” is an integrated planning process that will establish a community-supported vision for the next 20 years and a roadmap to implement that vision.

“Citizens are encouraged to share their thoughts and offer input on shared values and themes that will drive the direction of the update of the County General Plan,” Jensen said. “Our planning team will host community meetings at various locations throughout the county from Tuesday, Oct. 20 through Tuesday, Oct. 27.

“The public can also participate online by completing a short questionnaire, locating opportunities on an interactive map on the project website at www.imaginecache.com or by texting ideas and comments to 844-413-2013.”

The community meetings are scheduled for 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at the Cache County Historic Courthouse (199 N. Main St, Logan); 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at the Hyrum Civic Center (83 W. Main St, Hyrum); 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22 at the Lewiston Theater (29 S. Main St, Lewiston); and 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at the Mendon Station (95 N. Main St, Mendon).

When completed, the revised Cache County General Plan will provide a roadmap to the future containing all the elements that the state mandates, including land use, transportation and a moderate income housing plan.

To ensure consistency and inform opportunities for different areas of county focus, Jensen said the revised general plan will be closely tied to an Urban and Rural Areas Assessment, a Cost of Services Plan and a Regional Coordination Plan.

The Urban and Rural Areas Assessment will identify existing and future growth patterns and focus on services such as fire, first responders, law enforcement, sewer, water and roads.

The Cost of Services Plan will identify the fiscal implications of decisions made in the Urban and Rural Areas Assessment.

The Regional Coordination Plan will establish a regional communications plan and develop strategies for valley-wide development that tie locations of growth to the locations of services.

For additional information about the “Imagine Cache” planning initiative, county residents can visit the website at www.imaginecache.com or call 435-881-3483.