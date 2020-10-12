Democratic candidate in Senate District 25 highlights four issues to be addressed if elected

Ballots will be going out starting Tuesday for the 2020 Election. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Democratic candidate for Utah Senate District 25, Nancy Huntly talked about what made her decide to run.

“I had concern, I guess, about the degradation of our civic dialogue and our public process and politics in America. And I could not think of a way to have a positive influence other than stepping in and trying to run and lead by example and try to turn things in a more positive direction. Listen to people, talk with people, make sure that government belongs to people as it’s supposed to,” Huntly explained.

She lists on her website – nancy huntly.com – four areas that she would focus on, if elected. They include healthy communities, land stewardship, effective governance and good growth. She says they are all indelibly connected.

“It takes a lot of different things to make life work well for everyone. You want the place you live to have a clean environment, you want it to have great schools, you want it to have economic opportunities, you want to have access to recreation and spiritual opportunities. I think we need to think about everything together and try to, in a balanced way, help support communities that are strong and healthy.”

Huntly is challenged by Republican candidate Chris Wilson, who defeated incumbent Lyle Hillyard during the primary election. He will be featured on a future For the People program.