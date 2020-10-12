July 17, 1931 – October 8, 2020 (age 89)



Our beloved mother, Diane B. Forsgren, 89, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, in Layton, Utah.

Diane was born on July 17, 1931 to George E Burgi and Emily Smith Burgi, in Preston, Idaho. She was born full term at their home in Preston with the aid of a midwife. She entered this life weighing in at slightly over 3 pounds but full of spunk. Luckily that feisty attitude not only helped her survive but thrive. She was the youngest of four children having three older brothers.

As a young girl Diane was incredibly talented and accomplished in music. She started piano lessons at the age of six years old, and by the time she was nine years old she was the Primary pianist. While she was in junior high and high school, she accompanied the school choirs, and was the ward organist.

As a teenager, she enjoyed playing the organ on her own radio program. She continued to study music throughout college, and it was determined during that time that she had perfect pitch. She was ward organist throughout most of her life and accompanied many ward and stake choirs. She continued to be ward organist into her eighties.

On September 9, 1953 Diane married her childhood sweetheart, Clayter Forsgren in the Logan, Utah Temple. Diane and Clayter were blessed with two loving sons, Vance and Kent. They raised their family in Rexburg, Idaho where they lived for more than fifty years.

They moved to Fruit Heights, Utah in 2009 where they were welcomed by warm and wonderful neighbors and ward members. Shortly after they moved to Fruit Heights, Clayter’s health began to deteriorate so Diane lovingly cared for her husband until his passing in 2014. Since that time, she was determined to be self sufficient and live on her own, which she did up until she required full time care from Fairfield Village.

Diane graduated from Preston High School in the class of 1949, and then attended Brigham Young University for three years prior to Clayter returning from his mission to Australia. After their marriage, Diane worked as Assistant Secretary for the President of Utah State University until the birth of their first son Vance, in 1955.

Diane was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her love for people was demonstrated as she shared her many talents with others serving in different capacities. She served as Stake Young Women’s President, in a Ward Primary Presidency, in addition to her permanent calling as Ward Organist and Choir Accompanist throughout most of her life. Diane loved serving with her husband in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple for many years.

She had great faith never wavering and was a great example to her family and others. She spent her life serving her husband, her family, and her community and will be greatly missed.

Diane is survived by her son Kent (Amy), daughter-in-law Patricia Horne (Jonathan), seven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayter, her son Vance, granddaughter Natalie, and great-grand children Odin and Finley and brothers, Ralph, Floyd, and Harold.

The family would like to express our appreciation to the loving staff at Fairfield Village and to her Hospice nurse, Laurie.

A private family funeral service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00am at the Russon Mortuary at 1941 N. Main St in Farmington, Utah. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Russon Mortuary from 6:00 – 7:30pm. Masks and Social Distancing required.

Click here for link to Facebook.https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=russon%20mortuary%20and%20crematory

Graveside service in the Rexburg Idaho Cemetery at 3:00pm on Friday.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Russon Mortuary.