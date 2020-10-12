Jo Anne Reagan Derrick was born October 4, 1946 in Elmira, New York to Helen and Robert Reagan. With her son and one daughter by her side she returned to her Heavenly home on October 10, 2020 due to natural causes.

Jo grew up in Elmira, enjoying her days running barefoot in the fields, playing with friends and being in nature. She was recognized as a local hero at the age of 17 for saving four children from a house fire.

Jo moved to Texas to be closer to her father where she managed a club that was frequented by many military servicemen. She met the love of her life there. They lived in Alaska, Colorado, Georgia and Utah.

Jo loved being in Alaska. She worked at the Birch Hill ski resort in Fairbanks.

While she was in Georgia she took some college courses. When she moved to Utah she got a job at the Hyrum Short Stop and loved working with people. She had various jobs afterwards that always included being around people. Jo retired from TJ Maxx in 2012.

Jo became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in 2007 and received her endowments in the Logan, Utah temple in 2008. She had wonderful ministering brethren that took great care of her and she loved dearly. She had many friends and family which she loved and truly enjoyed, we want to thank everyone that reached out to her when she was no longer able to get out and about. You were a light in her life.

Jo is survived by her sister Pat Danelutti and brother Mike Reagan, children; Barbara Coburn, Lisa Freese, Robert Derrick, Jenny (Jay) Bair and honorary daughters Stephany Watson and Amy Loveland. She was preceded in death by her father Robert and her step-mother Bea Reagan, her mother Helen Reagan, one brother, Ronald and two sisters, Isabella (Louise) and Katharine (Kay).

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Richmond Stake Center, 135 West Main Street, Richmond, Utah. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6:00 – 8:00pm and Friday from 10:30 – 11:30am at the Richmond Stake Center 135 West Main Street, Richmond, Utah. Interment will be at the Richmond Cemetery.

We would like to thank the staff of Symbi Home Health Care, Intermountain Home and Hospice and Franklin County Transitional Care for their loving care of our mother. We would also like to thank the staff of Webb Funeral Home for their care and sensitivity during this time.

In lieu of flowers, mom asked that if her friends and loved ones would like to do something to please donate to one of the following;

Primary Children’s Hospital – St. Jude’s – or any Veteran’s program such as Wounded Warrior.

