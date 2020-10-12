Linda Lane Hassan

July 14, 1939 – October 7, 2020 (age 81)

Our beloved mother returned to her Heavenly Father after a rich lifetime of service to her family.

She lost her own parents Andrew and Elizabeth Sessions, who nicknamed her Tony, when she was only nine years old and was raised by her grandmother Myrtle Gibbs and other family members. Perhaps because of this, she retained unusually strong relationships with her extended family throughout her life.

Linda married her sweetheart and lifelong companion Dennis Joseph Hassan on Valentine’s Day 1959 and built an extensive family of her own, with seven children, 24 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Their busy home was a safe harbor for many family friends and cousins who would stay with them for extended periods.

In their early married life, Dennis’ business interests took the family across the country. They moved often and visited every state except Alaska. In later years she was able to fulfill her lifelong dream of traveling internationally with her friend Joan.

Everywhere they lived, Linda made sure that the family took time to vacation and play together. Her children were her best friends. She was very involved and supported them enthusiastically in their athletic and artistic endeavors (and remained an avid BYU and Utah State football fan).

She participated in their interests. She loved to shop with and for them. She would sometimes also work alongside Dennis and the kids in their entrepreneurial endeavors. She especially loved to eat out and try new foods. She would often recount the culinary highlights, both good and bad, of their explorations.

A life-long learner, Linda attended college off and on as her children were growing, ultimately earning a Bachelor’s Degree in History from Utah State University in 1987 – and was able to graduate the same year her oldest son, Joe. She loved art and took painting classes. She was a voracious reader with a broad palate – from Russian history to classic literature to historical romance to biographies and especially the scriptures.

Linda’s faith was dear to her. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, one of her high points was the sealing of her family in the Alberta Temple in 1976. She prayed for every family member, and many others, every night. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and we are sure she is continuing to watch over her family during this time of separation.

Linda is preceded in death by her sisters Willa and Kay and her daughter Mary Hassan. She is survived by her husband and children Joe (Cammy) Hassan, Nancy (Frank) Howa, Donna (Dan) Allen, Dennis (Wendi) Hassan, Nick Hassan, and Tony (Marni) Hassan.

Services were held Monday, October 12, 2020 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Russon Mortuary.