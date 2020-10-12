October 3, 1951 – October 7, 2020 (age 69)

Marian Dunford London came into this world full of spunk and personality on October 3, 1951, the second of four children.

An Idaho girl through and through, she ran through the fields of her hometown, Georgetown, with a huge, infectious smile and a twinkle of mischief in her eye. From her parents, Rayo and LaPriel Dunford, she learned hard work, grit, and a bottomless depth of kindness and humility she would carry throughout her life.

Her magnetic personality, quick wit, 1,000-watt smile, beauty queen looks and robust vocal chords would light up any room she walked into and secured her a place on Bear Lake High’s cheerleading squad, homecoming royalty court, and as Miss Bear Lake of 1969.

Georgetown was busting at the seams trying to hold her and it was time for her to strike out on her own for the “big city”. She headed south and began attending school at Stevens-Henager college where she studied business and stumbled upon the love of her life. She wrote to her sister that night that she knew she had just met the man she was going to marry, and how right she was! Greg London was smitten and wrapped around her finger from the moment he laid eyes on her.

Before they knew it, there were three kids. They struggled as Greg worked his way through college and pharmacy school, but she knew how to work hard and make ends meet and always create a warm, safe and welcoming home. It all paid off when they took over the drug store in Grace and started London Drug and with the support of the community they grew to love, they built a successful business that continues to be a fixture of the town. Marian kept the books and filled in behind the counter when she wasn’t chasing her kids, volunteering, snowmobiling and running her pie dough business.

She knew the fastest way to the heart and her kitchen became the gathering point for children, family and friends. Many people still consider her their “second mom” and she loved her kids’ friends as if they were her own. She loved running what she called a “Kool-aid” house and the more kids there were around the better. Those who were lucky enough to be in her inner circle fondly remember the endless hours spent with her laughing, shooting the breeze and living life like there’s no tomorrow.

Soon the kids started building their own lives. There were new members of the family. A son-in-law, a daughter-in-law, and then grandchildren! The joy! “Mom” became “Nana”. Let the spoiling begin! Her six grandchildren were the greatest gift her children could have ever given her, and she loved them each with a light that outshone the sun.

And then there’s the pets. “No more dogs!” Greg would say. Right before another dog showed up. Marian’s dogs lived like kings. Truly. It was ridiculous. We should all be so lucky! Ever the gracious host, she welcomed in all of the cats, snakes, hamsters, gerbils, turtles, parrots, parakeets, crabs, lizards, fish, ducks, pigeons that her kids dragged home.

Life is like a rose, and with all of the beauty there lie some thorns. Marian usually wore her emotions on her sleeve and you knew exactly what she was thinking, but when it was time for quiet reflection, the mountains called her. When she eventually hung up her snowmobile bibs, she found peace in the hills of Lava Hot Springs at her beloved “Bullwinkle” cabin, where she would spend as much time as she could keeping Greg busy with projects.

But there’s never enough time. After spending a wonderful 69th birthday weekend with her husband and her children and grandchildren, Marian surprised us one final time and passed us by suddenly on October 7th. She was greeted by her first born, John, who has been getting the welcoming party together for her along with her mother and father and other beloved relatives and friends who were blessed to be part of her life.

Marian is survived by her husband Greg London, son Jeff and Jamie London, daughter Jill and Stephen Williams, sister Cheryl and Lonnie Wood, sister Teresa and Brad Roghaar, brother Mark and Chantal Dunford, grandchildren Cade and Seth London, grandchildren Lucy, Lilybeth, Archer and Eleanor Williams. And the dogs. Don’t forget the dogs. BG, Percy, and Elliot. And the cat. And the fish.

We’ll carry your light with us forever, Nana. Thank you for being you.

“I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living, my baby you’ll be.”

A graveside service were held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Georgetown Cemetery, Georgetown, Idaho.

