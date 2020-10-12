Marilyn Grace Jamison Thomas *Updated*

Marilyn J Thomas (92) passed away peacefully of natural age-related causes in Providence, Utah on September 26, 2020.

She was the third child of ten children born to Charles Chambers Jamison and Dorothy Grave Kennedy.

She is survived by her 3 children, Melanie Matthews of Midvale, Utah; Norm (Pat) Smith of Old Saybrook, Connecticut and Elissa Edlund of Mendon, Utah; also her step-children Bonnie, David, Danny, and Philip Thomas; her brothers, Andrew (Claire) Jamison of Florida, Manual (Carol) Jamison of California, and one sister, Barbara (Tom) Rice of Florida; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and loving friends.

Marilyn Grave Jamison was born December 8, 1927 in Ithaca, New York. She graduated from Ithaca High School in 1944 and attended Cornell University for a short stint. She met and married her first husband, Norman Smith in the summer of 1948 and divorced in 1969. Marilyn later married Gordon L. Thomas of Cortland, New York and they enjoyed 25 years together before his passing.

In 1961 she returned to school and became an LPN and worked at the Tompkins County Hospital for several years. She said it was the best thing she ever did and enjoyed helping those in the hospital by being a friend to those who were sick and lonely.

Marilyn was an amazing soul who loved music, painting, dancing, and singing. She learned to play the harmonica, guitar, and piano. She loved reminiscing over her family and times when her mother played the piano and all would gather around to sing. She loved helping the underdog whenever she could and would often bring food to those who appeared less fortunate than herself.

Marilyn was an excellent letter writer and retained many letters from family and friends. She loved her flowers, participating in children’s activities in her more active years, taking a few classes at the local colleges, and being a wonderful mother. Marilyn loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, and knew He loved her. She could often be heard praying while she lived with her daughter. She will be missed by those left behind, but happier to be with her family in Heaven above.

A memorial service will be given Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 4:00pm Mountain Standard time. Family and friends are welcome to participate by connecting to Zoom link https://tinyurl.com/yyzmk7t7

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.