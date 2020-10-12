Mereda Corbridge Taylor of North Ogden, peacefully returned to her Father in Heaven while surrounded by her children on October 8, 2020.

Mereda was born July 2, 1936 in Preston, Idaho to James Heber Corbridge and Mary Cecelia Johnson. She was the tenth of eleven children. Mereda was raised in Preston, graduating from Preston High School in 1954.

She married her eternal companion, Lewis Edwin Taylor, in the Logan LDS Temple on September 23, 1955.

They made their first home in Ogden, Utah. Lewis’s job transfers with the Forest Service took them to many places including McCall, Challis and Salmon, Idaho, Richfield, Utah and Kemmerer, Wyoming, eventually settling in North Ogden, Utah.

When her children were older, Mereda worked at the Internal Revenue Service, retiring after more than 20 years there. She was a dedicated employee with many achievements including the Service Center Quality Champion Award.

Mereda was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served faithfully her entire life and enjoyed callings especially as Secretary in the Primary, and decades as music chorister.

Her greatest and most cherished calling was that of Mother to her seven children. Mom enjoyed sports. She pitched softball and was on a bowling league. However, her favorite sporting events were those played by her children and grandchildren. She was often the loudest fan, especially while watching BYU or the Utah Jazz. Mereda always enjoyed music. She performed starting at a young age, throughout her school years and beyond. She had a great ear for music and could harmonize easily. Mereda was known as a great cook including specialty candies. Many grandchildren have their favorite recipes that she has taught and passed down.

She was preceded in death, by her sweetheart in 1998, parents, seven siblings, and her grandson, Bret Taylor.

Mereda is survived by her five sons, two daughters, 30 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. Her children are Curtis Taylor (Jackie), Corey Taylor (Shelley), Tim Taylor (Tami), Troy Taylor (Cindy), Teena Carper (Scot), Tauni Taggart (James), and TJ Taylor (Amy) all residing close by. She is also survived by her sister Verdeen Larsen (Arlando) of Preston, Idaho, and her brothers Oris Corbridge (Alice) of Sparks, Nevada and Reese Corbridge (Deanna) of Sandy, Utah.

Her life will be celebrated with a family funeral service on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00am at Lindquist’s North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 North Washington Blvd, North Ogden, Utah.

Services will be livestreamed by clicking here and scrolling to the bottom of the page.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful caregivers at Seasons Assisted Living and AFI Hospice. They were her family when COVID-19 limited our access.

