September 29, 1950 ~ October 8, 2020 (age 70)

Pamala Ann Farrell Day returned home on the 8th day of October 2020.

She was born on the 29th of September 1950 in Brigham City, Utah to Charles Colan and Geraldine Toombs Farrell.

She lived in Willard until she was six years old, when the family moved to Clinton. She attended Clearfield High School and graduated in the spring of 1968.

Pam loved traveling. She went to 16 countries, 29 states and went to Europe twice. The place she loved the most was Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where she would go every other weekend to see and spend time with her friends at Dirty Jacks Play House Theater.

Pam married the live of her life Dennis R. Day on August 9, 1980. They were sealed in the Ogden Temple on August 10, 1982. They raised seven children, two of which were her own.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Pam worked at I.R.S. for 35 ½ years, retiring September 2, 2008.

She always kept busy, quilting and crocheting around baby blankets, working with her mother in the family ceramic shop, and taking short trips to Wendover, Nevada and Malad, Idaho for lottery tickets and lunch with her best friend, Pat (the scoop) Stewart.

Pam was the life of the party. Her and her mom knew just how to throw a family Christmas party and bring joy to the little kids.

She was the caregiver of her mother, father and husband the last part of their lives.

She survived by six children, Amanda Day, Jeramie (Jessica) Day, Jeffrey (Tina) Day, Dennis James Day, Philip Day and Randy (Katie) McClain; ten grandchildren; three sisters, Patty Farrell, Penny (Daryl) Rundberg, Angela (Brian) Smith and her brother-in-law, David Lee Arnold. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis, her son, Steven, her sister, Peggie Lyn Arnold, her niece, Christie Lin Nelson, and her parents.

The family would like to thank Dr. Belisarius Aranfo, Thatcher Brook Rehabilitation and Care Center (especially her chauffer, Jeff), Dr. Biddulph, nurse Christine Price, Ashby Hospice, and special thanks to her niece, Amy and nephew-in-law, Randy for all of their care and love.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Lindquist’s Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South, Roy, Utah. The family will meet with friends Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and Friday from 9:30 – 10:30am at the mortuary.

Interment, Willard City Cemetery.

Services will be streamed by clicking here.

The family requests following of CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks be worn.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.