Utah’s 4,360 tests yield 988 COVID positives Monday, a 22.6% rate

There were 988 new COVID-19 cases included in the state health department’s Monday report, well short of the 1,501 new cases last Thursday which is Utah’s highest one-day total in the seven months since the outbreak began.

The 24 hours of testing since Sunday yielded 4,360 tests and 988 positives, meaning almost 23 percent of the tests came back positive. During the weekend, the state’s current rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests – 13.9 percent – was numbered among the 10 worst in the country.

Also, there have been 522 COVID-19 deaths in Utah, five more than Sunday.

The rolling seven-days average for positive tests is 1,145 a day.

The Bear River Health Department reported 63 new cases Monday: 55 in Cache County and eight in Box Elder County.

There have been 4,063 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District, 3,343 in Cache County, 700 in Box Elder County and 20 in Rich County.

Among the new positives in the district, 3,120 are considered “recovered”. There are now six from the district in hospitals, five from Cache County and one from Box Elder County.

The 249 Monday hospitalizations are five short of Sunday’s 254 patients in hospitals which is the highest one-day total of the pandemic. Total hospitalizations since the beginning of the outbreak is 4,331.

The total number of positive cases detected since early-March in Utah has grown to 86,832 and among all those positive tests since the outbreak, 63,961 are considered recovered.

A total of 922,931 tests have been administered in Utah during the pandemic.

In the most recent report from Idaho there are 48,066 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 507 COVID deaths in Idaho with 202 positive tests in Franklin County, 53 positives in Bear Lake County and 29 in Oneida County.