Utah’s 7-day rolling average of positive tests is in USA’s bottom 10

Not only did the State Health Department report two more days of elevated coronavirus cases Saturday and Sunday, but also the state’s 13.9 percent seven-day rolling average of positive tests has qualified as one of the 10 worst in the country.

There were 1,354 new cases included in the Saturday report and 1,200 Sunday. The 1,501 new coronavirus cases in Thursday’s report is the highest one-day total in the seven months since the outbreak began.

There have been 517 COVID-19 deaths in Utah, which is seven more than Saturday, and one of them is a male from Cache County who was between 65-84 and was a long term care resident.

That is the 12th COVID-19 death in the district, seven in Cache County and five Box Elder County.

The Bear River Health Department reported 63 new cases Saturday: 53 in Cache County and 10 in Box Elder County; and, 47 cases were reported Sunday: 33 in Cache County and 14 in Box Elder County.

There have been exactly 4,000 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River Health District: 3,288 in Cache County, 692 in Box Elder County and 20 in Rich County.

Among the new positives in the district, 3,288 are considered “recovered”. There are now three from the district in hospitals, two from Cache County and one from Box Elder County.

The 243 Friday hospitalizations were the highest one-day total of the pandemic until Sunday’s report of 254 now in hospital care. Total hospitalizations since the beginning of the outbreak is 4,306.

The total number of positive cases detected since early-March in Utah has grown to 85,844. Among those positive tests in Utah since the outbreak, 63,307 are considered recovered.

A total of 918,571 tests have been administered in Utah during the pandemic.

In the most recent report from Idaho there are 48,066 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 507 COVID deaths in Idaho with 202 positive tests in Franklin County, 53 positives in Bear Lake County and 29 in Oneida County.