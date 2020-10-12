Wendy Worthen Stettler, 47, passed away peacefully at her home, on Monday, October 5, 2020, in Murray, Utah after a courageous multi-year battle with cancer.

Born October 3, 1973 in Logan, Utah, Wendy is the third of six children of Dennis and Ruth Worthen.

Wendy’s childhood and teenage memories were of growing up in Hyde Park, Utah. She graduated from Sky View High School in 1991 and attended Utah State University for a short time, before marrying Alan J. Stettler on December 19, 1992 in the Logan Temple. Wendy and Alan were blessed with 6 children: Alyssa, Tyler, Mikayla, Kaylynn, Matthew, and Aaron.

Wendy and Alan spent their first years of marriage in Chandler and Mesa Arizona, followed by a few months in Sanda City, Japan. They returned to Logan for a few years, then moved to Murray, Utah where they have lived for the past 21 years.

As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Wendy enjoyed serving the Lord faithfully in many capacities. She enjoyed her music-related callings, working with the children in primary, and ministering to others in the Relief Society. She always set a good example for her family and encouraged them to reach their full potential. She loved to study gospel topics and share them with her family.

Wendy exhibited a smile and a happy countenance to all whom she met and was a friend to everyone. Wendy dedicated much of her time and talents to raising and teaching her children. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed planning family activities and birthday parties. Spending time planting and cultivating in her vegetable and flower gardens was her “therapy”. She was a connoisseur of quality chocolates.

Wendy loved to play the piano and played for the Logan Institute Choir while attending USU. She also played for church and family later in life and taught piano lessons until her health prevented it. Wendy loved to read and created a small library of books. Most of all, Wendy loved her family and was excited for what life had to offer.

Wendy leaves behind a loving family, including her husband, children, parents, siblings (Brian, Shirlene, Denny, Todd, and Angie), in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00pm at the church located at 5200 South Glendon Street (700 West), Murray, Utah. Please practice social distancing and remember to bring your hand sanitizer and a mask.

To improve wait times, we recommend those with last names beginning with letters “A” through “H” come between 5:00 -6:00pm, those with last names beginning with letters “I” through “O” come between 6:00 – 7:00pm and those with last names beginning with letters “P” through “Z” come between 7:00 – 8:00pm.

We apologize, but due to COVID-19, funeral attendance is by invitation only.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2020 at 10:00am at the Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home located at 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah.

The funeral service will be streamed via the internet for those who are not in attendance. Please click here for the link.

A graveside service will be held at Logan Cemetery on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

We would like to thank the health care providers at Huntsman Cancer Institute, University of Utah Hospital, Intermountain Healthcare, and CNS nursing services. We would also like to thank our dear friends and neighbors for all their encouragement, love and support.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Chapel.