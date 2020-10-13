Barbara Jean Cottrell Yeager passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020 in the Brigham City Community Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. She was the last of seven children born to Samuel Ross and Lourene Sims Cottrell.

Barbara was born November 11, 1939, in Burlington, Wyoming. She attended school there until the 5th grade when her family moved to the Oregon Basin oil field south of Cody, Wyoming. Barbara then attended school in Cody, some 20 miles away and graduated from Cody High School in 1957.

She received a scholarship to the University of Wyoming where Barbara met Keith Creston Yeager. They were married on December 22, 1959, in Cody and later sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple. The couple was blessed with two children, Yvonne Maria and Darren Creston. The young family moved from Phoenix in 1964 to Utah where Keith began teaching school.

Barbara was an excellent homemaker who loved to bake and do hand work, making many crochet table cloths and afghans for her children and grandchildren.

She was an accomplished singer and pianist and accompanied the choir classes at the Box Elder Jr. High and was the 4th Ward organist for many, many years. Barbara loved to garden and working in the yard and keep her family supplied with raspberry jam and homemade bread.

She is survived by her husband, Keith, their children: Yvonne (Douglas) Ahart of Monument, Colorado; Darren (Shondra) Yeager of Ashton, Idaho and seven living grandchildren: Nicole Miller, Nathanial Ahart, Austin Ahart, Kamille Ahart, Zachary Ahart, Stephen Yeager and Chante Benson and seven living great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents and all her brothers and sisters as well as one grandson Christopher Ross Yeager and one great-grandson, Terry Benson.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00am at the Brigham City 4th Ward Chapel, 25 North 300 East, Brigham City, Utah.

A viewing will be Friday from 9:00 – 10:30am prior to the services. During the services, we will have some time set aside to share brief and loving memories of Barbara in celebration of her life.

Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.