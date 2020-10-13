November 2, 1937 – October 12, 2020 (age 82)

Carol J. Leishman age 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep, October 12, 2020 at Maple Springs Assisted Memory Care from vascular dementia.

Moms life story began in Nibley, Utah on November 2, 1937 at the end of the Great Depression. Born to Charles Reed Jessop and Bertha Pauline Speth Jessop. She was the second to the youngest of 5 siblings.

She attended Millville Elementary and South Cache High School. In high school she was a member of the Sparta Pep Club and the band.

While in school she met her lifetime sweetheart Gary K. Leishman, they were later married and together they built a home in Nibley, shortly after they moved to Wellsville where they raised their family. They both worked hard and played harder together.

Before she married, mom worked at Woolworths and The Ogden Train Depot. After marrying Gary she worked at Clearfield Cheese where she made many life time friends.

Mom enjoyed many things throughout her life, such as: sewing, yard work, gardening, upholstering, painting, bowling, skiing, snowmobiling, camping and her favorite golfing. She dedicated much of her time to friends and family. Mom never hesitated to drop anything she was doing to give her constant love and support to whomever needed it.

Her favorite song was “On The Road Again” she always couldn’t wait for the next trip that she and dad would take. They traveled many miles together across the country with close friends. She loved a good joke, golf, rodeos, country music and dancing with dad.

She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She belonged to the Sherwood Hills Golf Association, the Star Valley Ranch Golf Club and the Grasshoppers Golf Club. She also volunteered at the Ellen Eccles Theatre.

Carol is survived by her two children: Lynn (Perette) Leishman and Kim (Kevin) Egbert. She was blessed with 5 grandchildren: Justin, Casey, Tyler, Marley, Shaelee and 8 beautiful great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, 5 siblings and her husband Gary.

A viewing will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10:30 – 11:30am at Allen Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah. A graveside service will be held for family and friends on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the Wellsville City Cemetery, 400 North 200 East, Wellsville, Utah.

The family would like to thank all of those involved in her tender care: University of Utah Medical team, Dr. David Faux, The Budge Heart Clinic, Maple Springs Assisted Memory Care and Atlas Homecare/Hospice.

We love you mom and will miss you! May you and dad once again be “On The Road Again” because there is an open road ahead of you all the way to heaven.

