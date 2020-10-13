July 14, 1949 – October 8, 2020 (age 71)



Ethel Cathryn Bowman, 71, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Ethel was born in Malad, Idaho July 14, 1949 to Allen M. Archibald and Barbara Morrison Archibald.

She married Gerald Bowman on July 26, 1968 in Downey, Idaho. To this union was born 4 children, Jerry Bowman, Andrew Bowman, Georgia Bowman, and Paula Bowman. She had 5 grandchildren and 2 step-granddaughters.

Ethel was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She was a cook at Flags West for many years and enjoyed her friends she met there. She loved camping, hunting and fishing with her family.

She will be missed by all.

Ethel’s family includes; siblings; Caroline (Melvin) McDonald, Larry (Melanie) Archibald, Janice (Richard) Jacobsen, Elizabeth (Pat) Starkey, Judith (Ralph) John, Steven (Lana) Archibald.

Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Barbara Archibald, her husband Gerald, daughter Georgia, two sons, Jerry and Andrew. Her sister Carlonine, brother-in-laws Melvin and Ralph, one sister-in-law Lana and her grandson Kaden.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the Virginia LDS Ward Chapel, 18427 South Washington Avenue, Downey, Idaho. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 11:00 – 11:45 am prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Cambridge Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.