Former Logan man sentenced to prison for vicious knife attack

Booking photo for Michael Sao (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 30-year-old former Logan man is headed to prison for attacking another man during a fight, more than four years ago. Michael Sao will serve a term of no more than five years, after a judge called him a threat to the community.

Sao was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to one count of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray explained how Sao attacked a man with a knife during the fight in April 2016. The victim had multiple stab wounds to their chest. He also had a laceration to his face.

Sao then fled the area and relocated in California. He was arrested again on weapon possession charges and extradited back to Utah.

Public defender Joseph Saxton asked the court for a lesser sentence, explaining the case was more than four-years-old. He also claimed Sao never used the weapons he was arrested and charged for.

Sao told the court he regretted what happened during the fight. He explained that he had moved to Utah to change his life and was trying to meet new people.

Judge Royal Hansen, who was temporarily filling a vacant seat on the bench, told Sao that the graphic nature of the crime required prison. He expressed hope that the defendant would take advantage of programs at the penitentiary to rehabilitate his life.

