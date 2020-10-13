Hyde Park man charged with zip tying woman during domestic assault waives preliminary hearing

Booking photo for Caden R. Peterson (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 28-year-old Hyde Park man, accused of zip tying a woman and choking her, has waived his right to a preliminary hearing, while the alleged victim has changed her story. Caden R. Peterson was arrested Sept. 17 and booked into the Cache County Jail.

Peterson participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was previously charged with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; and, domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony.

According to prosecutors, North Park police were called to a Hyde Park home on report of a domestic dispute last month. The alleged victim told officers how Peterson allegedly placed a zip tie over her neck and tightened it to the point that she lost consciousness momentarily. He then grabbed her by the hair and dragged her into another room, where he zip tied her wrists to a piece of furniture and began punching her body and face.

The woman said the abuse continued until a young child awoke and saw what was occurring.

Officers report the victim had significant injuries to her legs, torso, face and neck. The wounds included severe bruising, and finger marks. A small patch of hair was also missing from her scalp.

During Tuesday’s court appearance, public defender Joseph Saxton waived Peterson’s preliminary hearing, where a judge would have reviewed the evidence and determined whether or not Peterson be bound over for trial. He also asked for his client to be released on bail.

Saxton said the alleged victim had recanted her story about the alleged abuse. He described how she had apparently fabricated the details to her employer, so she wouldn’t have to go to work.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray objected Peterson’s release. He explained that the charges were based on evidence that was witnessed by law enforcement and medical staff.

Murray said Peterson posed a substantial risk to the victim. Also, according to jail deputies, the defendant had been phoning the victim, apologizing and promising not to hurt her again.

The victim spoke only briefly to the court. She said, “Things happened and it’s okay.”

Judge Royal Hansen, who was temporarily filling a vacancy on the bench, denied Saxton’s request. He ordered Peterson to remain in jail without bail and appear again in court Oct. 20.

will@cvradio.com