Legislative candidate says he’s ready to hit the ground running if elected

File photo

Senate District 25 encompasses a large urban and rural area of Utah that includes the majority of Cache Valley and also expands into Rich County. It is a district that is poised to play a big role in the growth of Northern Utah. Running for that seat in the Utah legislature for District 25 is Republican candidate Chris Wilson. He was a guest on KVNU’s For the People program on Monday and said he has been the recipient of a lot of encouragement.

“I really want to, again, thank all those who supported…all the words of encouragement, the number of phone calls and texts and emails and the personal visits. I sure appreciate everybody and the support has been really overwhelming. It’s been kind of a crazy year so all that support has really been very, very helpful and sometimes much needed at set times,” he explained.

If elected, Wilson will have a couple weeks and then will be right smack in the middle of the legislative session. He says he has been preparing.

“I wanted to make sure that I’m ready. So I’ve spent a lot of time talking with different government leaders, senate leadership, talked with them on many occasions. Business leaders, community leaders and talking with a number of people. I want to make sure that I’m listening and can follow the will of the people.”

He said one thing his campaign has done recently was to send out about 6-thousand emails and asked for people’s concerns that they have and what things they would like him to work on. He said the response has been great. Wilson’s opponent is Democratic candidate Nancy Huntly who was featured on Monday’s For the People program.