Logan man arrested after allegedly choking and biting woman

Booking photo for Josh T. Kendrick (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 32-year-old Logan man has been arrested and charged with physically abusing a woman, requiring she seek medical care. Josh T. Kendrick was booked Saturday into the Cache County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

According to an arrest report, North Park police were called to a medical center on report of a delayed domestic dispute. The alleged victim reported being choked by Kendrick up to ten times during the past two weeks. He had also threatened to kill her, and bit her in multiple areas including the arm, face and fingers.

The officer observed bruising on the victim’s neck due to being strangled. There was also bruising on her right forearm from being bit.

The victim told officers she had been in a relationship with Kendrick during the past two-and-a-half years. The abuse allegedly occurred after he had been drinking heavily.

Kendrick made his initial appearance during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court, Tuesday afternoon, appearing from jail by web conference. He was charged with 10 counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and four misdemeanors for assault.

Court records show, Kendrick was ordered to remain temporarily held in jail and appear again in court Wednesday morning.

