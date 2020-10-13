July 22, 1948 – October 11, 2020 (age 72)

Pamela Sue Fiscus Hatch passed peacefully surrounded by family in her daughters home on October 11, 2020 in Lehi, Utah at the age of 72.

Pamela is survived by her children, Cameron (Sarah) Hatch, Kari (Ross) Poulsen, Gregory (Sarah) Hatch, Joanie (Adam) Fisher; her siblings, Robin (Randy) Booth, Mark (Sharon) Fiscus. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Pamela was born on July 22, 1948 in Santa Monica, California to William James Fiscus and Ruby Colleen (Keller) Fiscus. She was raised in Logan, Utah and graduated from Logan High in 1967 and then Utah State University three years later in 1970 with a Bachelor of Arts in English and a minor in History.

Pamela was an active and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings. She was married to Brent E. Hatch of Vernal, Utah in the Manti Utah Temple in 1974 (later divorced). Together they brought four children into the world during the first four years of marriage. Her children remember her to be strong willed, smart, friendly, extremely creative, and generous.

While raising her four children and working as a librarian at the Uintah County Library in Vernal, Pamela went back to school to renew her teaching certificate and was a school teacher until her retirement in 2013.

Pamela was a prolific reader and an accomplished story teller. Her children called her “The Walking Thesaurus”. She volunteered many hours with community theatre which included the Outlaw Trail Festival. Pamela was also an avid birder and took her children on many bird watching adventures.

Although she was a woman of little means, she was generous and giving of what she possessed. She lived by the montra “because I have been given much, I too must give”. Those who know her well will remember her thoughtful and giving nature.

Her funeral is scheduled for Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Cobble Creek 1st Ward building located at 8176 South 5140 West West Jordan, Utah 84081, with a viewing from 9:00 – 9:45am and funeral services starting at 10:30am. She will be buried in the Logan Cemetery adjacent to her parents and extended family.

There will be a live stream of the funeral proceedings at the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86015558947?pwd=VGt3dG9WWjlXeUtWbHY4aVNMd2ZwUT09

Meeting ID: 860 1555 8947

Passcode: Hatch1

In lieu of flowers, find someone in need and give generously to them, that is what Pamela would do.

The family would like to thank the Intermountain Health Care Hospice team for their dedicated care at the end of her life.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be adhering to social distancing regulations with only 150 people admitted into the chapel. Please wear appropriate personal protective equipment.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.