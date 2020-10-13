Tremonton wins BOSS 2020 for murals on community buildings

Tremonton City Arts Executive Director Zach LeFevre and Mayor Roger Fridal hold the BOSS trophy in front of artist Jason Neesen's Golden Spike mural.

TREMONTON – Tremonton City won the Best of State Statue (BOSS) for the Division of Arts and Entertainment for the murals that adorn many of the downtown buildings.

“The Best of State Statue – the BOSS – is awarded to the most outstanding medal winner in each division,” the state website said. “The BOSS (Best of State Statue)® is a 20-pound, solid bronze, 24-karat gold-plated, sculpture standing atop a black granite pedestal on a gold-plated bronze base. Only Best of State Statue winners may use the Best of State Statue.”

Best of State is the invention of Mark and Dana Layton of Layton Productions.

“Within the Division of Arts and Entertainment, there are 51 categories, one of which is Public Art, and Tremonton City was chosen as the Best of State from the 51 categories,” said Tremonton City Manager Shawn Warnke. “The BOSS trophy weighs 22 lbs and is comprised of bronze and plated with 24-karat gold and has a granite base. It is surprisingly, very heavy.”

Jason Nessen, a Wellsville artist, has spent hours and hours putting his artistic skills to work on the walls of buildings throughout Tremonton. Many of the murals he painted are historic and resemble the old photographs he uses to create them.

“The city is appreciative of all the artists and others that have contributed to the city’s public art program; and notably Jason Nessen for his talent and ongoing efforts in creating murals,” Warnke said.

“Tremonton City has also received financial support for its Public Art Program from the Box Elder County Tourism Tax Advisory Board and County Commission, Rocky Mountain Power, Union Pacific Railroad, Utah Division of Arts and Museums, Northrop Grumman, and others.”

The murals are popular with the residents and visitors alike. The city has received a lot of positive publicity because of their murals.

“The City, Public Arts program, has also been bolstered by the Tremonton City Arts Council and Zach LeFevre’s management and leadership,” Warnke said. “Tremonton’s public art has improved the city’s streetscape and enlarged the city’s reputation in the arts.”

While Nessen was busy working on murals at the rodeo grounds, the city approved the contract for Eric Burke from Reno, Nevada to paint Gail Halvorsen, the Candy Bomber, who grew up in Garland.

Zach LeFevre, Arts Council Executive Director, said he has entered the city’s art in the Best of State competition for the past five years.

“There only 10 Best of State wards given each year,” LaFevre said. “There are 52 divisions and the judges went through and picked us the best.”

He said they plan to do more murals, at least one a year.

“We want to continue to tell our city’s history with murals,” he said. “We want people to know and love this place.”

LaFevre took the trophy to city council meeting and surprised the council with it.

The Gail Halverson mural was almost completed by October 10, for his 100th year-old birthday celebration. The mural is located on Main Street across from the Veterans Memorial.