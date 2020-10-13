Utah State football to play four Thursday night games as Mountain West announces 2020 national television package

Utah State running back Jaylen Warren scores a touchdown against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Wake Forest won 38-35. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

LOGAN, Utah – The Mountain West announced on Tuesday its full national television package for the upcoming 2020 football season and four of Utah State’s eight games will be played on Thursday nights, including two inside Maverik Stadium.

In all, four of Utah State’s games this year will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network (CBSSN), while the other four will be televised on either Fox Sports 1 (FS1) or Fox Sports 2 (FS2).

Utah State’s season opener at Boise State on Saturday, Oct. 24, will be broadcast on FS1 and begin at 5 p.m., while its home opener against San Diego State on Saturday, Oct. 31, will be televised on CBSSN and kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Utah State’s first Thursday game of the season will be on Nov. 5, when it plays at Nevada. That game will be televised on FS1 with a kickoff time to be announced at a later date.

Utah State’s second home game of the season will be on Saturday, Nov. 14, against Fresno State, on either FS1 or FS2, and that kickoff time will be announced 12 days prior to the game.

Utah State then begins a stretch of three straight Thursday night games with a matchup at Wyoming on Nov. 19, in a contest that will be broadcast on CBSSN, at 7 p.m. USU then hosts back-to-back Thursday games against New Mexico on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26) and against Air Force its home finale on Dec. 3. USU’s game against the Lobos will be broadcast on FS1 with a kickoff time to be announced at a later date, while its game against the Falcons will be televised on CBSSN with a kickoff time of 7:30 p.m.

Utah State will then conclude the regular season on CBSSN with a road game at Colorado State on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 p.m.

The MW title contest will be played on Saturday, Dec. 19, and will be hosted by the institution with the highest win percentage in conference-only games. FOX or FS1 will broadcast the MW Championship Game and a final TV designation and kick time will be announced near the end of the regular season.

Remaining FOX Sports kick times and outlets will be determined during the course of the regular season (generally a 12-day window).

Ticket information for Utah State’s 2020 home games will be announced soon. A limited number of fans will be allowed inside Maverik Stadium based on safety guidelines set by local and state health officials, and Utah State University.

2020 UTAH STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date Opponent TV Kickoff Time

Oct. 24 at Boise State* FS1 5 p.m.

Oct. 31 SAN DIEGO STATE* CBSSN 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 5 (Thur.) at Nevada* FS1 TBA

Nov. 14 FRESNO STATE* FS1 or FS2 TBA

Nov. 19 (Thur.) at Wyoming* CBSSN 7 p.m.

Nov. 26 (Thur.) NEW MEXICO* FS1 TBA

Dec. 3 (Thur.) AIR FORCE* CBSSN 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 12 at Colorado State* CBSSN 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 19 Mountain West Championship Fox or FS1 TBA

Home Games in CAPS

* – Mountain West game