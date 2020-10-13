March 22, 1927 – October 13, 2020 (age 93)

Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great-grandmother, Violet George, youngest of 14 children, 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 22, 1927 in Twin Falls, Idaho, a daughter of Charles and Martha Walters Higley.

She was schooled in Blackpine, Idaho and attended Box Elder High School.

Violet married O’Del George on January 29, 1947 in Brigham City, Utah. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2018.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Violet ran the Midway Inn in Sardine Canyon from 1965 to New Years Eve in 1989. On the weekends they would have a band, sold hamburgers and antiques. Violet enjoyed shopping and collecting.

The family would like to thank Integrity Hospice especially Jody Jones for her loving care.

Surviving are four children: Jenny Harper; Cindy (Jack) Burt; Charm (Roland) Petersen; Jeffrey George; 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sweetheart, Odel, one daughter and son-in-law, Leah and Kelly Cook, son-in-law, Greg Harper, and two grandchildren, Angelic Cook and Jami Burt; 12 brothers and one sister.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Brigham City Cemetery, 300 South 300 East, Brigham City, Utah.

A viewing will be held on Friday from 11:00 – 11:45am at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah. Please wear a mask for COVID-19 restrictions.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.