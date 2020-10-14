Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ missionary dies in hiking accident

Written by Will Feelright
October 14, 2020
Annabelle Nielsen, age 20, of Highland, Utah, died while serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
A 20-year-old missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has died. Annabelle Nielsen, of Highland, Utah passed away Tuesday while serving in Switzerland.

Church spokesperson Daniel Woodruff explained Nielsen and five other missionaries were hiking when she slipped and fell down a steep incline.

Nielsen had been serving as a missionary since July 2019 and was assigned to the Alpine German-Speaking Mission.

Woodruff said, “We express our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones. We pray they will feel the peace and comfort of our Heavenly Father as they deal with this tragedy and honor her life.”

The church is also providing necessary support for the other missionaries who were with Nielsen at the time of the accident.

Funeral services are still being arraigned. The family has asked for privacy as they cope with their loss.

