Ernesto Lopez appointed to Logan City Council

Ernesto Lopez, an instructional designer for the Extension Service at Utah State University, has been appointed to an interim seat on the Logan City Council.

LOGAN – The newest member of the Logan City Council is Ernesto Lopez.

Lopez was selected by the incumbent members of the council to fill an interim at-large seat on the municipal panel following multiple rounds of voting during a special meeting held Tuesday in the City Council Chambers.

The council members unanimously agreed that Lopez would represent fresh blood on the panel and bring a welcome Latino perspective to the council’s deliberations.

The announcement of Lopez’ appointment drew a standing ovation from spectators at the meeting. An obviously emotional Lopez thanked the council members and pledged to represent all residents of Logan.

“Since moving to Cache Valley in 1999,” he said, “I have witnessed the steady and exciting transformation of our beloved city … I envision a Logan that is vibrant, inclusive and thriving, where we can celebrate our cultures with more than just a festival.

“As we attempt to best address our needs,” Lopez added, “I can offer valuable insight to the council due to the uniqueness of my personal connections, education, experience and culture.”

A native of Tijuana, Lopez is an instructional course designer for the Extension Service at Utah State University. His previous professional experience includes serving as a distance learning manager and technical trainer for Harris Research, managing the Logan Multicultural Center and serving low-income families at Bear River Head Start.

Lopez is no stranger to public service, albeit on a volunteer basis. He is chairman of the Logan City Library Latino Advisory Council, which organizes the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival in Logan. Lopez is also a member of the Educational Excellence for Latinos initiative at Logan High School, where he has been involved in organizing the school’s Latino Education Fair.

Lopez was selected to fill the council seat vacated by Jess Bradfield from a slate of 15 applicants to fill that interim position. Bradfield resigned from the council in late September to accept a new role as Cache County Clerk/Auditor.

Other finalists for the appointment after an initial round of voting by council members were community activist Keegan Garrity; Katie Lee-Koven, the director of the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art at USU; former council member Dean W. Quayle; and research ecologist Paul C. Rogers.

Lopez’ interim appointment to the Logan City Council will continue through Jan. 1, 2022.