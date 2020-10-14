Idaho coronavirus cases rise, doctors urge careful behavior

Kara Kearsley checks temperatures before students enter her Spanish class at Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls, Idaho on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Idaho health care experts say coronavirus is increasing as kids are returning to school — but most of the new infections aren’t happening in school buildings. Instead, Dr. Joshua Kern with St. Luke's hospitals in the Magic Valley says it’s likely because many people are treating the return to school like a return to normalcy and slacking off on good habits like social distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho health care experts say coronavirus is increasing as kids are returning to school — but most of the new infections aren’t happening in school buildings.

Instead, Dr. Joshua Kern with St. Luke’s hospitals in the Magic Valley says it’s likely because many people are treating the return to school like a return to normalcy and slacking off on good habits like social distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing.

A tally from Johns Hopkins University shows Idaho currently ranks sixth in the country for new cases per capita, with a total of more than 48,660 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide. So far more than 500 Idaho residents have died of COVID-19.