September 9, 1988 – September 28, 2020 (age 32)

It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Jason Todd Mace on September 28, 2020.

Jason was born on September 9, 1988 in Provo, Utah. He loved his mother and would always defended her.

Skating boarding was his passion. But he struggled with depression his whole life and fought a good fight. He’s at peace now and will be missed terribly. Matthew 11:28 “Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest”.

He’s survived by his two son’s Robert and Zander, his mother Gaylene Kay and step-father Randy Davis, his father Ronald Lewis and step-mother Michelle Louise Mace. His three brothers Ronald III, Timothy and Reed, two sisters Shariah and Mary. Maternal Grandfather Gary Rasmussen, Paternal Grandparent Ronald Lewis Mace Sr. and Sylvia Esta Berryhill, many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded by Marc Dennis Mace (brother) and Grandmother Wanda Mae Rasmussen.

Come pay your respects Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Provo LDS Church, 102 North 2400 West, Provo, Utah from 10:00am – 1:00pm. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00pm at the church. Interment in the Provo City Cemetery, 610 South State Street, Provo, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.