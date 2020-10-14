Logan man convicted of date sex assault arrested again on similar allegations

Booking photo for Kaleb M. Barclay (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 23-year-old Logan man, who is scheduled to be sentenced next month for sexually assaulting a woman during a date, has been arrested again on similar allegations. Kaleb M. Barclay was booked into the Cache County Jail Tuesday.

According to an arrest report, a woman called the Cache County Sheriff’s Office in September, reporting that she had been sexually assaulted two days earlier while on a date with Barclay. She claimed to have met the suspect on social media and had exchanged several messages and texts.

The alleged victim told deputies she agreed to go out with Barclay Sept. 17. The suspect had asked if they could drive to the Benson Marina area to go star gazing, which she agreed upon.

The woman described how after arriving at the marina, Barclay began to grope and forcibly kiss her as she declined and tried to resist. He continued to sexually assault her and tried to place her hands on his private area. The woman refused to touch him and asked to be taken home, which he did, while telling her not to tell anyone what had happened.

As part of the investigation, the alleged victim made a recorded phone call to Barclay on Oct. 6. During the conversation, he admitted that he had touched her without consent and stated that he was sorry for what had happened. He also told her that he had a problem with pornography and that he did not know how to treat women.

Jail booking records show Barclay was arrested on three offences of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. Formal charges are pending the completion of the investigation.

In September 2019, Barclay was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman he met on a dating app for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The woman told officers that while the two were parked eating dinner, he began grabbing her, while forcefully kissing her. He also took her hands and made her touch him inappropriately.

Barclay was later charged with one count of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. He was released from jail after posting $10,000 bail.

Court records show, Barclay accepted a plea deal in September, pleading guilty to one count of attempted forcible sexual abuse, amended to a third-degree felony. He was scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 9.

Barclay is being held in jail without bail. He will likely be arraigned in 1st District Court on new charges within the next week.

will@cvradio.com