Man convicted of molesting child in Idaho faces similar charges in Logan Court

Booking photo for Otto "Dewey" Kennedy (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 62-year-old former Utah man convicted of sexually abusing a 2-year-old girl in Preston, Idaho has been transferred back to the state to face similar allegations. Otto “Dewey” Kennedy was booked into the Cache County Jail Monday, after being transferred from the Idaho State Prison.

According to an arrest warrant, in February 2019, Kennedy was arrested by Preston City police after he was caught in the act of molesting the 2-year-old child. He was later convicted and sentenced to serve between 5-10 years in prison.

During the investigation, the officer learned of an older case where Kennedy had allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old River Heights girl. The victim had claimed that she had been molested multiple times. There were also allegations that he kept child pornography in the home, which Kennedy later denied.

The case however was later closed because deputies could not locate the suspect.

While Kennedy was facing charges in Idaho, he was interviewed by a detective at the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, where he admitted to engaging in a “sexual relationship” with the girl for a two-month period, saying the girl “would not leave him alone.”

The detective also received a letter, allegedly written by Kennedy to the teenage victim. In it, he apologized for what he did and stated, “I had no right…to touch you in that manner.”

Kennedy has been charged with seven counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony. He will likely be arraigned in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon.

