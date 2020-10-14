Real Salt Lake ends 3-game skid, tops Timbers 2-1

Real Salt Lake forward Douglas Martinez (12) scores against Portland Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic (31) in the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Douglas Martínez scored his first MLS goal, Damir Kreilach added a goal and Real Salt Lake snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night.

Real Salt Lake (5-7-6) won for the first time since a 2-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on Sept. 23.

Portland (9-5-3) had its five-game win streak snapped , losing for the first time since dropping a decision to Los Angeles FC on Sept. 13.

Goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic charged off his line to stop a ball from beyond midfield by Cristhian Paredes but couldn’t control it, and Martínez put away an empty-netter to open the scoring in the 11th minute.

Kreilach scored on a volley off a corner kick by Pablo Ruiz, making it 2-0 in the 26th.

Bill Tuiloma’s header off a free kick by Diego Valeri capped the scoring in the 77th minute.