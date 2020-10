Region 11 4A Girls Soccer Playoff Scoreboard – Oct. 14, 2020

#2 Green Canyon 4, #15 Juan Diego 1

– Next: #2 Green Canyon vs #10 Pine View Saturday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m.

#3 Ridgeline 6, #14 Cedar 1

– Next: #3 Ridgeline vs #11 Mountain Crest Saturday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m.

#13 Snow Canyon 1, #4 Logan 1 (Snow Canyon wins in 5-4 shootout)

#9 Sky View 1, #8 Cedar Valley 1 (Bobcats win in 4-3 shootout)

– Next: #9 Sky View at #1 Ogden Saturday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m.

#11 Mountain Crest 2, #6 Canyon View 0

– Next: #11 Mountain Crest at #3 Ridgeline Saturday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m.