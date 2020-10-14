Republican candidate for District 1 doesn’t feel he has the election in the bag

From electmoore.com

LOGAN – As ballots are being mailed out and the election nears, more candidates were featured on KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday. The Republican nominee for the U.S. Congressional District 1, Blake Moore, talked about how his campaign has been faring as it nears the finish.

“This feels very much like that milestone right when ballots went out on the primary and it gets very, very real. People are making decisions right when you’re interacting with them. We’ve had people starting to reach out, we see hits to the website. All the good stuff you want to see when ballots go out and a chance to connect,” Moore said.

While the process has been overwhelming at times, he’s working hard to the end.

“This is a different type of race than the primary. The primary, you’re going against four different people, so you say ‘forget it, we just talk about ourselves, we just highlight what we do, we run a positive campaign’.

“We’ve done that exact same thing here, too, but I was just on a 45 minute Zoom call with UTA’s board. And only two of those people are actual voters, but I’m sitting there trying to really understand the issues.”

So while understanding that, in Utah, the Republican candidate is usually the frontrunner for the job, Moore said he’s still grinding it out, keeping the mentality of the underdog.

His website is electmoore.com. His opponent is Democrat Darren Parry, a resident of Providence.