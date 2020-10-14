Ridgeline girls and Bear River boys win Region 11 Cross Country championships

WELLSVILLE – While Sky View’s Kate Dickson flew through the course and left everyone in her dust from start to finish (completing the race at the American West Heritage Center in 18:35.3), it was the Ridgeline girls varsity team that won the Region 11 cross country title for 2020. Ridgeline (33) was paced by Alexis Patrick (19:28.2), Madison Patrick (19:41.4), Mackenzie Duncan (20:00.1) and Emily Spaulding (20:09.1) who all finished in the top 10. The Ridgeline girls were followed by Bear River (58), Sky View (72), Mountain Crest (74), Green Canyon (123) and Logan (171).

For the boys, the Bear River #1 and #2 duo of Peter Nielsen (16:18.5) and Daniel Curtis (16:30.6) helped secure a Region 11 championship for the Bears. It was evident the type of work and progress Nielsen has made over the course of the cross country season. On September 16th, when a number of these same athletes ran this course during the Cache Box Cross Country Meet, Nielsen was the fastest runner from Region 11 with a time of 16:42. Following Bear River (48) in the boys cross country standings was Ridgeline (58), Mountain Crest (81), Green Canyon (81), Logan (111) and Sky View (120).

The state cross country championships take place next Wednesday in Cedar City.

Region 11 Girls Cross Country Top 10:

1. Kate Dickson SV 18:35.3

2. Madison White BR 19:13.7

3. Alexis Patrick RHS 19:28.2

4. Madison Patrick RHS 19:41.4

5. Olivia Dickson SV 19:44.7

6. Mackenzie Duncan RHS 20.00.1

7. Jordan Merrill MC 20:07.2

8. Shylee Kofoed BR 20:07.9

9. Emily Spaulding RHS 20:09.1

10. Abby Case MC 20:20.2

Team

1. Ridgeline 33

2. Bear River 58

3. Sky View 72

4. Mountain Crest 74

5. Green Canyon 123

6. Logan 171

Region 11 Girls Cross Country Top 10:

1. Peter Nielsen BR 16:18.5

2. Daniel Curtis BR 16:30.6

3. Cameron Swenson MC 16:33.0

4. Jackson Monz GC 16:36.0

5. Branson Sharp GC 16:39.5

6. Spencer Adams RHS 16:39.9

7. Nate Weston RHS 16:56.0

8. Isaiah Crookston SV 16:59.0

9. Braxton Stoker MC 17:05.0

10. Stratford Needham Logan 17:09.7

Team Scores

1. Bear River 48

2. Ridgeline 58

3. Mountain Crest 81

4. Green Canyon 81

5. Logan 111

6. Sky View 120

Photos and information courtesy of Deanne Thornley.