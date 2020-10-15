Booth and Beus agree that virtual is here to stay

From thisisyork.org

LOGAN — The chairmen of the two major political parties in Cache County appeared together on KVNU’s For the People on Thursday. Chris Booth of the Cache Republican Party and Danny Beus of Cache Democrats both addressed the many changes this year with the pandemic and believe the technology won’t go away when the virus subsides.

“We had to do our convention, both our county and state convention virtually, having that option. I was on a webinar earlier today for work that talked about these very things. How to increase your customers’ virtual experience. And so I think that is here to stay,” said Booth.

Beus agreed saying that using platforms like Zoom are more accepted now.

“I totally agree with Chris, I think you’ll see, moving forward, especially from our political parties having a virtual option from now on. (It)involves more people, and it’s just something that’s widely accepted now. I think employers will move towards more options of working from home and remote working, which benefits rural Utahns, it really benefits people with disabilities,” he said.

Booth said it gives constituents more options and increased interest. He said when it came to debates they had hundreds of viewers LIVE and afterwards was when they saw the largest increase of people going back to watch it.