Candidate Wilson soliciting District 25 opinions

GOP candidate Chris Wilson of Logan is using an online survey of 6,000 voters in Cache and Rich counties to guide his priorities in the race for State Senate District 25.

LOGAN – Candidate Chris Wilson of Logan has pledged to listen to Senate District 25 voters and is pulling out all the stops to do so.

The local businessman sent out a link to an online survey to 6,000 voters in Cache and Rich counties in late September. The initial results of that admittedly unscientific polling are in and Wilson says that he is taking those opinions to heart.

“I believe strongly in low taxes and less government,” said Wilson, who based his successful primary campaign to unseat veteran state Sen. Lyle Hillyard on opposition to an unpopular tax reform package passed by the Legislature during its 2019 general session. “Now I’m sure that these are priorities for my constituents as well.”

When asked to prioritize their three top concerns from among a range of nine issues, about half of respondents to Wilson’s survey selected the bread and butter issues of state taxes/government spending and economy/jobs as their highest priorities.

About 35 percent of respondents selected education as a top concern and only 25 percent listed COVID-19 as a priority.

Issues judged less important by voters responding to the poll were healthcare/mental health services, growth, air quality, water rights and agriculture.

“I am committed to listening to you,” Wilson said in a reply to each survey respondent. “I have personally read each and every survey returned … I appreciate your advice and will work diligently to honor your requests.”

Being eager to hear and address the concerns of citizens of Cache and Rich counties is one of the Logan candidate’s six campaign priorities.

Those other priorities include using his knowledge and experience to promote economic security and employment; commitment to fiscal accountability, lower taxes and limited government; support for local control, parental choice and more resources for teachers in public education; and bringing people together to solve complex issues and resolve differences.

But protecting vital rights and liberties is Wilson’s top priority.

“I want to reassure the many of you,” Wilson wrote to survey respondents, “who have expressed concerns regarding the protection of our vital rights and liberties that the Constitution and the Republican platform will guide my priorities, decisions and policies as I serve you.”

Wilson will face off against Democrat Nancy Huntly, a professor at Utah State University, in the November general election.