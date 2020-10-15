Courthouse walk to teach participants about domestic violence

CAPSA awarded grant money for extensive awareness campaign.

LOGAN – As part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Assault (CAPSA) is hosting an educational walk around the historic Cache County Court House located at 199 N. Main St. on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“This is the first time we have done this kind of an activity,” said Ashley Sorenson, an education specialist with CAPSA. “We want to educate the public and have them commit to help stop domestic violence.”

The idea is to have signs with information and facts about CAPSA as they walk around the courthouse with information about the national problem.

“After they have completed the walk, we will ask them to post a small purple flag to show their commitment to help prevent domestic and sexual violence,” she said. ”We will also have a little swag to give participants after the event.”

Domestic violence is not just a Cache Valley issue or a Utah issue, it is a national issue. About one in four women and nearly one in seven men will experience sexual violence, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime, a CAPSA fact sheet said.

In Utah, 39.6 percent of women and 19.6 of men reported experiencing physical violence rape and stalking during their lifetime. Nearly half of female homicide victims are killed by an intimate partner.

The fact sheet also said domestic violence happens in Cache Valley at a higher rate than most realize.

For those experiencing or know of someone experiencing domestic violence, call (435) 753-2500.