Idaho gov urges ‘personal responsibility’ as COVID spreads

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s coronavirus cases are rising fast and hospitals are seeing an influx of COVID-19 patients. Still, Idaho Gov. Brad Little says personal responsibility, not a statewide mandate, remains the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Little announced Thursday the state would again remain in Stage 4 of his four-step reopening plan.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 645 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, with the state nearing 50,000 cases since the pandemic began. Those numbers are liked an undercount, since not everyone with the virus has been tested, and some infected people are asymptomatic and don’t realize they’ve contracted the illness.