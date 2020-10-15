Logan arrested and charged with sexually abusing 4-year-old girl

Booking photo for Yvonne Lantry (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 37-year-old Logan woman made her first appearance in court on allegations that she sexually abused a young girl years ago. Yvonne N. Lantry made her initial appearance as her attorney hinted they plan to fight the case.

Lantry participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday morning, appearing by web conference. She was previously charged with sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony.

According to an arrest warrant, North Park police received a report about a young girl being sexually abused in December 2019. The incident had occurred approximately five years ago when the girl was 4-years-old.

The alleged victim described how Lantry had forced her to perform oral sex. The suspect was reportedly intoxicated at the time. The abuse continued until Lantry passed out and fell asleep.

The young girl told several family members what had happened. They confronted Lantry, who claimed she couldn’t remember the incident.

Detectives contacted Lantry during their investigation. She refused to speak with them or give a statement.

Lantry was arrested in September and booked into the Cache County Jail. She was later released after posting $20,000 bail.

During Tuesday’s initial appearance, defense attorney Cara Tangaro told the court they would likely request a preliminary hearing, where a judge will review the evidence and determine whether or not to bind Lantry over for trial. She asked for more time to review evidence and make a final decision.

Judge Royal Hansen, who was temporarily filling the vacant seat on the bench, ordered Lantry to appear again in court Nov. 30.

Lantry could face up to life in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com