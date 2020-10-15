Logan man sentenced to jail again for ongoing criminal history

Booking photo for Mark A. Egbert (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 47-year-old Logan man with a 29 year criminal history has been sentenced to jail for drinking and driving. Mark A. Egbert was ordered to serve one year behind bars after telling the court he wanted to change his life.

Egbert was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon, appearing by video from jail. He had previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to driving under the influence, a third-degree felony; and, unauthorized control of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Griffin Hazard asked for a harsh punishment, highlighting 43 criminal offences on Egbert’s record dating back to 1991. He said the defendant has served jail time for a number of the crimes and has never been able to complete probation.

Hazard said, Egbert was risk to the community and a menace to society.

Public defender Shannon Demler told the court, Egbert was a great guy when he is sober but alcohol has been a “real crux” for him. He also described him as a hard worker, who operates his own business.

Egbert acknowledged that he had an alcohol problem. He told the court, he needed help and wanted to prove that could be a productive member of society.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck told Egbert that he had already been given multiple chances to change his life but hadn’t utilized them. She expressed concern about his alcohol addiction wanted to make sure he started to sober up.

Egbert was ordered to serve 364 days in jail but given credit for 48 days already served. He will then be placed on probation for three years. As part of probation, he will have to wear an ankle monitor and use interlock ignition devices.

