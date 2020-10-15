The 13th COVID death in Northern Utah with 1,144 new cases in-state; 107 in BRHD

LOGAN – There were 1,144 new COVID-19 cases included in the state health department’s Wednesday report.

Also, there have been 527 COVID-19 deaths in Utah, five more than Tuesday. One of the deaths was a Cache Valley male, older than 85, who had been hospitalized. He is the 13th death in the Bear River Health District, the eighth in Cache County. Five Box Elder County citizens have died since March.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,204 a day, the highest average during the seven months of the pandemic.

The Bear River Health Department reported 107 new cases Wednesday: 83 in Cache County and 24 in Box Elder County.

There have been 4,209 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District: 3,459 in Cache County, 730 in Box Elder County and 20 in Rich County.

Among the new positives in the district, 3,193 are considered “recovered”. There are now 11 from the district in hospitals, nine from Cache County and two from Box Elder County.

Federal health officials say when people live in communities with more than 100 new infections per 100,000 residents it becomes a red zone. From the beginning of September until today, 25 percent of Utahns lived in communities with rates that high.

The 259 Wednesday hospitalizations establishes another one-day record high during the pandemic. Total hospitalizations since the beginning of the outbreak is now 4,460.

The total number of positive cases detected since early-March in Utah has grown to 88,963 and among all those positive tests since the outbreak, 65,472 are considered recovered.

A total of 940,687 tests have been administered in Utah during the pandemic.

In the most recent report from Idaho there are 49,892 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 516 COVID deaths in Idaho with 207 positive tests in Franklin County, 53 positives in Bear Lake County and 29 in Oneida County.