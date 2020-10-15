US official: Nuclear energy can attract more supporters

FILE - This Nov. 29, 2018, file photo, shows the Transient Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory about 50 miles west of Idaho Falls, in eastern Idaho. The chairwoman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission says the resurgence of interest in nuclear power as a clean energy source can be boosted by emphasizing how it will help a wide range of humanity. Kristine Svinicki on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, told an Idaho governor's advisory group that non-traditional nuclear energy backers could be drawn to the idea if it's made clear how nuclear energy can combat global poverty and help advance opportunities for women. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The chairwoman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission says the resurgence of interest in nuclear power as a clean energy source could be boosted by emphasizing how it would help humanity.

Kristine Svinicki on Wednesday told an Idaho governor’s advisory group that non-traditional nuclear energy backers could be drawn to the idea if it’s made clear how nuclear energy can combat global poverty and help advance opportunities for women.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson says the lack of a permanent repository for spent nuclear fuel is holding back the industry. The nuclear research Idaho National Laboratory is one of the state’s largest employers.