Jean Parker Stark

Heaven just gained another earthly angel! Our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on October 13, 2020, due to natural causes of age.

She was born August 19, 1936 to Pearl Redford and Erma Andersen Parker in Montpelier, Idaho. She married her sweetheart and eternal companion, D. Stanley Stark on July 9, 1954, in the Logan Temple.

They began their lives in Lynn, Utah on the Simper Ranch, then began their family after moving to Penrose, and eventually Bothwell. They later moved to Oakley, Idaho, where they befriended many wonderful people and allowed many more fond memories to happen and participated in the town musical “Oklahoma”. While in Oakley, she was a teacher’s aide helping many kids with reading, and taught the whole school how to jump rope ‘double dutch’ style.

Mom was very devoted to her family, especially her husband, and her Heavenly Father. She was a valiant member of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, served in many callings throughout her life, and was dedicated to serving others. Her favorite service was helping to mend, patch, or fix any needed clothing items for the local serving missionaries. She was a professional seamstress. She could sew anything if she could see it, or had a pattern. From calving chaps, to wedding and prom dresses, from wild western shirts for all her favorite “boys”, to leisure suits, rodeo queen suits and doll clothes. She also could sew rain ponchos, medicine bottle holders for doctoring calves, gators, and saddle bags of any shape and size. She enjoyed the challenge and loved the smiles.

She enjoyed hunting, gardening, singing (especially to grandchildren), canning, cooking, sewing, spending time with family, riding horses to gather cows, had the prettiest flowers in the county, and numerous dogs all named “Rowdy”. The voles, squirrels, magpies, woodpeckers, and coyotes feared her, and she was well known as “Annie Oakley” or “Dead Eye” with a rifle in her hands.

She was the director of the famous ‘Trail Trotters’ youth posse for a number of years, helping young kids become accomplished horsemen. She was a gourmet chef in the kitchen, and loved to feed anyone who entered her home. She made anyone she met feel welcome and loved. We will miss her greatly, and were very blessed to have been chosen to be part of her eternal family.

Memories of grandma from the grandkids and family members: Riding horses and oatmeal-chocolate chip cookies – Justin; Homemade western shirts, and hemming a pair of pants and purposefully sewing both legs shut – Marty; Meat and homemade pickle sandwiches, and always busy – Lani; Always had a clean house and spotless windows (“I didn’t even see that closed glass door”) – Mandee; Well known for her “dead eye” aim with a gun and obnoxious critters feared her – Koriel; Thanks for being an earthly angel and for all the memories spent in Oakley – Shaylee; Grandma was often heard singing, humming, or whistling; her go to songs: “I Have Two Little Hands”, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah”, and “You Are My Sunshine”. – Kelli; I always had to go to the bunkhouse to get jam and pickles! – Chantel; She would make us take naps then we would wake up to treats in our Fanny packs! – Kristi; She would help me sew pockets out of her scrap material so that I could fill them with stuff! – Tyrel. Always had a mischievous twinkle in her eye!

She left a beautiful legacy for all who knew her, and some huge shoes to fill. We love you mom and grandma, and will miss you! Give grandpa a hug and kiss from us, we’ll be along eventually.

She is survived by her children: Gary (Cindy) Stark, Wade (Janet) Stark, and Dixie (Bruce) Higley, along with 10 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren. Along with 3 sisters and 3 brothers. Carma Jensen, Kathleen Fowers, Sue Zann Chrissley, Wynn, Steve, and Tim Parker. She is preceded in death by her husband Stanley, son James (still born), and her parents.

A special thanks to Avamere at Mountain Ridge Assisted Living Facility, and ALL the wonder staff that helped with our dear mother. Their services were absolutely perfect! And a special thanks to Pam Chapman, Tammy Buckway and all the employees at Encompass for their very dear Hospice care.

Due to COVID-19, we ask to keep the services for family only.

Please feel free to add your comments on the mortuary website, we’d love to hear from you.

A viewing will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 11:00 – 11:45am at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah. Graveside services will follow at the Bothwell Cemetery at 12:00 noon.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home.