Larry Ronald Roberts passed away at home on October 14, 2020.

Larry was loved by everyone who knew him. He was cheerful, honest, and had uncompromising integrity.

He loved his family and was unashamedly proud of his children. He will be deeply missed by many.

Larry is survived by his wife, Susan Roberts, his children, Jim Roberts, Katie Murdock, and Paul Roberts, his sisters, Alice Hansen, Eileen Barfuss, and Louise Orwin, his twin brother Jerry Roberts, and by many loving grandchildren.

An outdoor viewing will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 11:00am – 12:30pm at North Park (100 West 600 North) in Tremonton, Utah. An outdoor funeral beginning at 1:00pm will follow the viewing.

Please bring your own chair to the funeral and remember to dress warmly. Restrooms will not be available. Facial coverings are required, and social distancing will be observed.

The funeral service will be recorded and posted to here for viewing within 24 hours of the service.

Donations are being accepted at Elevate Credit Union.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rudd Funeral Home.