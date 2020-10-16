Susan Hollingsworth Baldwin was born July 30, 1949, to LaVern and Marjorie Hollingworth. She passed away October 12, 2020, after contracting the COVID-19 virus during a lengthy hospital stay while recovering from a car accident.

Susan was born and raised in Banida, Idaho, was the youngest of 7 children and the only girl.

She is survived by brothers Marvin, Gyle and Bill Hollingsworth; children Angela (Mickey) Bacon, Travis (Bret) Gregory, and Kayla Gregory; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Susan graduated from Preston High School where she met her high school sweetheart Roy D. Gregory. They married in 1968 and lived in Smithfield, Utah, where they had 4 children. They were later divorced.

She then married her second husband Ira Baldwin, Jr. in 1984 and they moved to Mesa, Arizona. The marriage was later sealed in the Mesa Temple. They enjoyed 28 years together before his passing. She later met her partner Bruce Anderson after returning to Preston.

Susan worked as a hairdresser and enjoyed sewing and quilting. She also enjoyed entertaining as a clown while in Arizona. In her later years, she and Bruce hosted a campsite at Redfish Lake, Idaho. She loved to spend time with family, and will be missed by all those left behind.

She is preceded in death by her parents LaVern and Marjorie Hollingsworth, her brothers Jay, Dwight, and Kent Hollingsworth, son-in-law Chad Andrus and her son Elliot Gregory.

Susan requested no funeral services. A small celebration of life will be held for her family.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.