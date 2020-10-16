USU’s official Fall enrollment is almost identical to 2019

Old Main wasn't old during WWI and housed soldiers in training for the war.

LOGAN – Utah State University’s fall enrollment numbers held up in face of the continuing uncertainty of the pandemic and how it would affect universities.

USU’s total student headcount is 27,691, short by four-tenths of one percent of the fall 2019 enrollment.

The school’s Vice President for Academic and Instructional Services Dr. Robert Wagner said part of USU’s goal was to increase the first time and transfer student enrollment.

“Here, on our Logan campus, our incoming student enrollment this fall is the largest incoming student enrollment the Logan campus has ever seen,” Wagner explained. “And to have that happen in a year when we face challenges like COVID is just very exciting and that’s a great sign for us that students are interested in coming.”

Wagner said USU’s ability to deliver education across the state is enabled by the school’s highly ranked online offerings.

“The fact that we have our statewide system that we offer courses in programs in a variety of delivery methods means that we have been able to pivot and shift and really bring our education to wherever the students are.”

Wagner said Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) enrollment is up slightly from last year. The FTE count represents the total credits taken by students.