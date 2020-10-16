Utah State Athletics announces fan safety protocols for 2020 football games

Utah State University Football defeats Tennessee Tech University 73-12 on Sept. 13, 2018 at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah. (Megan Nielsen)

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Athletics, with the recommendation and guidance from local health experts, the Mountain West Conference, NCAA, and university staff and administration, has announced a series of safety protocols that will be implemented for fans attending USU football games at Maverik Stadium this fall.

The health and well-being of the student-athletes, fans and staff are the top priority and will continue to guide these protocols.

BEFORE YOU COME

Prior to arriving on the Utah State campus, all fans are invited to download the official Utah State Athletics app, which provides access to stadium policy guides and in-seat concessions delivery options. Please be prepared to utilize digital parking validation, mobile ticketing and cashless payment options for all transactions.

2020 FOOTBALL SINGLE-GAME TICKETS

The season will begin with up to 20% of fan capacity at Maverik Stadium. All games for the 2020 season will be sold on a single-game basis.

TICKET PRIORITY ACCESS

Aggie football season ticket holders who made a commitment to Aggie football (opt-in for spring football, rollover to fall 2021, or donated the cash portion of their tickets) will have priority access to tickets in groups of 8, 6, 4, 2 or single ticket pods. Priority access will be tiered based on Aggies Unlimited priority points. Each priority tier will have a 24-hour exclusive time period to access tickets after which a new tier window will open. The general public will be able to access tickets after all priority windows close. Season ticket holders will be emailed more information about priority windows and how to purchase tickets during the allotted times.

• Tier 1 = 120 priority points or higher & Blue A Society Members

• Tier 2 = 10 – 119 priority points

• Tier 3 = Less than 10 priority points

In order to verify your tier status, please check your priority points by logging into your Utah State Athletics Tickets account. Go to “My Account,” click “Manage My Account,” and view priority point details and totals under “My Profile.” To learn more about Aggies Unlimited and priority points, please click here. To explore the opportunity to join the Blue A Society, please click here.

ON SALE DATES

Tickets for each game will go on sale approximately two weeks prior to game day. This will allow for maximum flexibility to change our capacity restrictions if state and local guidelines change. Tickets will remain on sale until sold out.

• Saturday, Oct. 31: San Diego State (Time TBA)

On sale dates: Monday, Oct. 19-Thursday, Oct. 22

• Saturday, Nov. 14: Fresno State (Time TBA)

On sale dates: Monday, Nov. 2-Thursday, Nov. 5

• Thursday, Nov. 26: New Mexico (Time TBA)

On sale dates: Monday, Nov. 16-Thursday, Nov. 19

• Thursday, Dec. 3: Air Force (7 p.m.)

On sale dates: Monday, Nov. 23-Thursday, Nov. 26

TICKET SALES

In order to maintain social distancing throughout the stadium, tickets have been separated into pods. Pods ranging from 1-8 tickets will be available. There is a limited number of pods containing six and eight tickets and sales will be limited to one order per game. Orders will be limited to one pod of tickets per account, per game.

TICKET DELIVERY

Fans are encouraged to have their tickets delivered to their mobile phone or emailed via a print-at-home format. Tickets may be mailed up to seven days prior to scheduled game day. Will Call tickets will not be offered.

SINGLE GAME TICKET PRICING

2020 Single Game Ticket Prices

Ticket Price

West Level 1 $118

West Level 2 $101

West Level 3 $84

West Level 4 $68

West Level 5 $51

East Side (Sec. 216 – 219) $22

South Side $19

Youth (ages 3-17) East, South only $13

For more information regarding tickets, please contact the USU Ticket Office over the phone by calling 1-888-USTATE-1 or 435-797-0305 during regular hours of operation. Fans can also email tickets@usu.edu.

FACE COVERINGS

Individuals (ages 2 and up) attending Utah State football games at Maverik Stadium are required to wear a personal face covering – over the nose and mouth – as they enter, exit and move around the concourse.

SEATING CAPACITY

Seating capacity at Maverik Stadium has been reduced in the general seating bowl and premium areas. Physical distancing between non-household members is required while at Maverik Stadium. Fans are asked to remain in their assigned seat to ensure proper physical distancing.

PARKING

Parking lots will open three hours prior to kickoff. Parking passes will be provided to all ticket holders and are not available to purchase on game day. Parking passes will be delivered electronically, and all passes will be proximate to their ticket location. Tailgating and Aggie Fan Fest will be suspended for the 2020 season.

CLEAR BAG

To minimize crowds, speed up the entrance process and reduce touch points, a clear bag policy will be implemented this season. Fans are permitted to bring one 12x12x6-inch clear bag and one small clutch bag that does not exceed 4.5×6.5 inches. Diaper bags and medical bags will be allowed and are subject to search.

TICKETING

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online. When entering the stadium, all fans are asked to utilize the mobile ticketing system. Students should be prepared to swipe their student ID to enter the stadium. This season, seat-back rentals will not be available. For additional ticketing questions contact the USU Ticket Office at (435) 797-0305.

PREMIUM SEATING

In order to accommodate line queuing and allow for social distancing, check-in for suite and club suite access will occur at the south entrance to the West stadium. Fans are encouraged to utilize stairs to the third and fourth floors due to elevator capacity restrictions. Digital validation will be accepted at check-in, including mobile and digital tickets. Loge and suite holders are asked to remain in their suite and to wear masks when leaving their private areas for food and restroom access. Suites, loge boxes and the Champions Club will have limited capacity, and guest passes for the 2020 season will not be available.

CONCESSIONS

Concessions throughout the stadium will be available, however, fans are encouraged to use mobile delivery through the Paranoid Fan app on the official Utah State Athletics app. Contactless payment will be available at all concession stands and third-party vendors.

WORKING STAFF

All working staff in Maverik Stadium will maintain social distance when possible and will be wearing masks. Concessions staff and all third-party vendors will be following all COVID-19 and Bear River Health Department hygiene standards, including symptom checking prior to work, wearing masks and gloves, and frequent handwashing.

SANITIZING STATIONS/VENUE CLEANING

Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout Maverik Stadium. High-touch areas of Maverik Stadium will be cleaned throughout the game.

For full information on game day policies and procedures for the 2020 Utah State Football season please review the Football Fan Guide, Clear Bag Policy, and COVID-19 Safety Protocols links at UtahStateAggies.com.