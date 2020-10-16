Verdell Harvey Call passed away surrounded by family on October 15, 2020 at Ogden Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Horse Head Point, Utah on May 3, 1941 to Julius Napoleon and Louise Elvira Harvey. She was raised in Eastland, Utah where she attended school and graduated from Monticello High School. She then attended Salt Lake City Trade Tech School where she received an Associates Degree in Fashion Design.

She married Paul Y. Pace in the Manti temple on July 28, 1962. They were blessed with 3 children. Paul died in February of 1972. Verdell would marry Elmer James Call in the Ogden temple on September 3,1976. Jim would bring 5 children to this union, one more child would be added to the family, bringing the total to 9 children.

Verdell was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was called to be the president of Relief Society, Young Women’s and Primary. She also accepted the call to be the primary chorister, nursery leader and activity days leader. Along with being a busy homemaker and raising a large family, she also worked at the Preston Citizen Newspaper.

Her hobbies included sewing, creating blessing and baptism clothing for her children, grandchildren, and even, great-grandchildren. Her beautiful wedding cakes were admired by many. Because she had a love and talent for crocheting, embroidery, knitting, painting and gardening, she decided to share and teach her children and grandchildren these talents.

Verdell was a giving and thoughtful lady who was kind to all she met. She was the best mother and grandmother but never wanted any recognition for all she did and gave to others. She enjoyed her life staying in the background and letting the light shine on family and friends.

She is survived by her husband Elmer James Call; children: Calvin Call (Karen), Sharrie Webster (Jim), Pat Moses (Grant), Mike Call (Wendy), Jodi Pace (Jim), Scott Call (Kami), Paula Monical, Wynette Pace, Preston Call (Mandee); 32 grandchildren and 56 great-grandchildren; siblings: Jackie Fuller, Bessie Howe (Riley), Mel Harvey (Karen), Sandra Bacon (Bill) and Lynne Robinson (Butch).

She was proceeded in death by her parents, her first husband, brothers: Jay and Jimmy Harvey and sisters: Mary Brown and Sharon Riley.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00am at the Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah. Viewings will be held at Myers Mortuary on Wednesday from 6:00 – 8:00pm and Thursday from 9:30 – 10:30am. Interment will be in the Wanship Cemetery, Wanship, Utah.

A livestream of the service may be viewed by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.